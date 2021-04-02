Green Onion Cheddar Biscuits

Biscuits are as versatile as they are delicious. Whether they are helping you start your day or playing a supporting roll (pun intended) in your dinner plans, they are easy to make and can be tweaked in any number of ways. This time around, I'm sharing a delightful version featuring chopped green onions and shredded cheddar cheese.

Of course, you can tweak the additions, but I really love how tasty and downright pretty these biscuits are. The cheese gives them tendrils of orange mixed with the bright green of the onions. They make a lovely addition to any meal. If you don't have a biscuit or cookie cutter of an appropriate shape and size, save a tuna can the next time you open it and wash and dry it thoroughly. They make excellent biscuit cutters in a pinch!

I like splitting these and layering cheese, egg, and bacon into them for breakfast. They also make excellent soup, stew, and chili dippers. And if you have a roasted chicken, pork, or beef dish, have a plate of these on hand to sop up all those delicious juices. Enjoy!