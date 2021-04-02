Green Onion Cheddar Biscuits
Biscuits are as versatile as they are delicious. Whether they are helping you start your day or playing a supporting roll (pun intended) in your dinner plans, they are easy to make and can be tweaked in any number of ways. This time around, I'm sharing a delightful version featuring chopped green onions and shredded cheddar cheese.
Of course, you can tweak the additions, but I really love how tasty and downright pretty these biscuits are. The cheese gives them tendrils of orange mixed with the bright green of the onions. They make a lovely addition to any meal. If you don't have a biscuit or cookie cutter of an appropriate shape and size, save a tuna can the next time you open it and wash and dry it thoroughly. They make excellent biscuit cutters in a pinch!
I like splitting these and layering cheese, egg, and bacon into them for breakfast. They also make excellent soup, stew, and chili dippers. And if you have a roasted chicken, pork, or beef dish, have a plate of these on hand to sop up all those delicious juices. Enjoy!
Green Onion Cheddar Biscuits
- ¾ c. all-purpose flour
- 2 T. baking powder
- ¾ tsp. granulated sugar
- ¾ tsp. salt
- ¾ tsp. black pepper
- ¼ c. cold butter
- ¾ c. grated cheddar cheese
- ½ c. chopped green onions
- ½ c. whole milk
- Egg wash
In a large bowl, combine the flour, baking powder, sugar, salt, and black pepper.
Cut the cold butter into cubes that are about the size of a bouillon cube. Add the butter cubes to the flour mixture and pinch and mix the butter into the flour until a course crumb forms - a bit like lightly moist sand.
Add the grated cheddar cheese and green onions to the flour mixture; stir lightly.
Drizzle the milk into the flour mixture and stir gently. Lightly press the components together so that a dough forms. Do not overwork the dough!
Shape the dough into a circle with your fingers and wrap it with plastic wrap. Chill in the fridge for at least an hour.
Preheat the oven to 425°F.
Once the dough has had time to rest in the fridge, roll out the dough until about 1/2” thick. Cut out 2.5″ circles with a biscuit cutter, cookie cutter, or thoroughly washed and dried empty tuna can and place on baking sheet. Space them about 2” apart. Brush the tops of the biscuits with an egg wash to help create a glossy finish for your biscuits.
Bake for 10-15 minutes or until the biscuits are golden.
- Yields: 6-8 biscuits
- Preparation Time: 40 minutes plus chilling time
Add new comment