Smothered Chicken

A quick hearty dinner makes my heart (and stomach) sing. So when tender mushrooms and chicken join in a savory sauce featuring everything from onion and garlic to herbs and bacon, dinner plans are made. I like to serve this over buttered noodles, though garlicky mashed potatoes are also great with it.

Since boneless, skinless chicken breast tend to come in giant sizes, I cut mine in half to make two large, thin pieces. I find they are more than large enough for a serving and tend to cook more evenly and quickly. If you aren't a fan of mushrooms, try using sliced peppers or onions instead.

You can opt for a side salad, roasted carrots, or another light side for a dish like this. Since the main course is pretty intense, something with a more mild mannered approach makes sense. Then grab a fork and dig in!