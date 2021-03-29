Smothered Chicken
A quick hearty dinner makes my heart (and stomach) sing. So when tender mushrooms and chicken join in a savory sauce featuring everything from onion and garlic to herbs and bacon, dinner plans are made. I like to serve this over buttered noodles, though garlicky mashed potatoes are also great with it.
Since boneless, skinless chicken breast tend to come in giant sizes, I cut mine in half to make two large, thin pieces. I find they are more than large enough for a serving and tend to cook more evenly and quickly. If you aren't a fan of mushrooms, try using sliced peppers or onions instead.
You can opt for a side salad, roasted carrots, or another light side for a dish like this. Since the main course is pretty intense, something with a more mild mannered approach makes sense. Then grab a fork and dig in!
- 3 strips thick cut bacon
- 2 large boneless skinless chicken breasts
- 4 oz. sliced mushrooms
- 1 tsp. onion powder
- 1 tsp. garlic powder
- ¼ tsp. dried thyme
- ¼ tsp. dried rosemary
- ¼ tsp. dried sage
- ¼ tsp. crushed red pepper flakes
- 2 c. chicken broth
- 1 tsp. soy sauce (or salt if preferred)
- 1 tsp. cornstarch mixed with 2 T. cold water
Fry the bacon over medium-low heat until crispy on both sides. Remove from pan, chop into bite-sized pieces, and reserve the bacon fat in the pan.
While the bacon cooks, slice each chicken breast in half lengthwise to create 2 thinner slices. Place saran wrap over them and use a meat tenderizer to pound them to about ¾-inch thick.
Heat the bacon fat in the over medium-high heat. Once heated and glistening, add the chicken. Fry two pieces at a time for about 5 minutes per side, until they have a nice golden sear; set aside on a plate.
Add the mushrooms and sauté, stirring frequently, until browned at the edges and soft throughout. Add the seasonings and stir well. Return the chicken to the pan and add the broth and soy sauce and bring to a simmer; cover partially and simmer for 5 minutes or until the chicken is fully cooked.Remove the lid and add the cornstarch and stir gently until thickened. Add the chopped bacon and stir; remove from the heat. Serve hot over buttered noodles, garlicky mashed potatoes, or your favorite starchy dish.
- Yields: 4 servings
- Preparation Time: 30 minutes
