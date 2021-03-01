Pumpkin Turtle Cheesecake Bars

Whether it's coming in like a lion or like a lamb, it's hard to believe it's March. And whether it feels like it's here too soon or it's been lost in the mail for years (or both), I think we could all use a treat. So it's time for yummy cheesecake bars this time around!

This version includes creamy pumpkin puree in the cheesecake and a turtle candy inspired topping that will give everyone something to cheer about ... ideally, several somethings! I like working Greek yogurt into the mix, but you could also use sour cream if that's what you prefer or have on hand. Regular, chocolate, or even cinnamon graham crackers also work well in this fun dessert.

You can also double this recipe if you want to make a 9x13 inch pan of bars. I find that's a bit too much for my small family ... besides, that just gives me an excuse to make a different variety again next month!