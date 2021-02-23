Instant Pot Beef Barley Soup

The end of February might hold the beginnings of spring for some, but in south-central Wisconsin, the snow is deep, the temperatures are low, and the winds can blow right through you if you aren't wearing at least 20 layers. That might be a bit of an overstatement, but late February tends to have us all fighting cabin fever even in the best of years, which 2021 is definitely not.

But then there is delightful soup made easy in an Instant Pot. Hot and piping and filled with seared steak, brightly colored vegetables, and tender barley. A bowl of this can keep even February's chill at bay ... at least for a little while. Stick with the seasoning blend called for you and you are sure to have bite after flavorful bite of this quintessentially winter comfort food.

As for what to have to round out your meal, I'd suggest nothing more than a soft baguette to tear and use to sop up the last bites of this lovely soup and a blanket to help keep that newfound warmth from going away!