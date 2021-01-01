Cornbread Chicken Tater Cupcakes

This year perhaps more than usual, the season calls for more light-hearted endeavors and meals that inspire whimsy. If you are looking to lighten the mood without lightening the menu, might I suggest these adorable savory cupcakes featuring corn muffins, mashed potatoes, and tender chicken nuggets?

We keep things simple by suggesting you use a box of corn muffin mix, leftover taters, and an air fryer to make the nuggets. That said, you can make muffins from scratch, mash taters for this very recipe, and make the nuggets in the oven by arranging them on a sheet pan and baking them in a 400° F oven for 20-25 minutes (turn them once halfway through baking). But as written, this is a fun recipe that doesn't have you running in too many directions, which is just about my speed now.

I served a couple of cupcakes alongside some roasted Brussels sprouts and carrots. Any vegetable or salad side will do, but I recommend something a touch lighter since the main course, while festive, is not particularly light. So find some balance and your inner child!