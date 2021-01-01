Baked French Toast Muffin Tops

After a month or more of baking projects, fancy meals, and crafting adventures, sometimes a simple meal that mostly makes itself is just what you need on the table, particularly when said meal is happening on a weekend morning. Below is my favorite French toast casserole because it's so easy, warms the kitchen, and allows me to curl up with a cup of coffee and a good book while it bakes. It's just what I need after the holidays.

What's even better is that it's easy to double or triple if you have a lot of bread to use up (I might have assumed I would be making more sandwiches over our holiday break ...). Then you can pop the individual casserole pucks into a freezer bag or two and have a quick breakfast option for the weekdays too! So yeah ... that bread was intentional ... yeah.

I happened to use brioche bread for the meal pictured here, but any number of types of bread will work. If you are using a thicker bread, stir it a bit more and you might need to let it sit a bit longer to fully soak up the egg mixture. The lighter the bread, the more it will puff up as it bakes as well. Neither approach is better or worse ... but there will be a texture difference worth noting. Now it's time to find your fresh fruit and maple syrup and plan for a decadent weekend!