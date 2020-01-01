Savory Ham and Cheese Scones
With a season of holidays, colder weather, and time home with our families upon us, it seems only natural that we'd lean into some of our favorite creature comforts. Whether you're piling extra blankets on the bed or aiming for cocoa by the fire, most of us really love a good breakfast ... especially if it's after we've gotten to sleep in! So for the next few posts, we'll be sharing some fun and festive breakfast suggestions and trying to start our days right!
My family loves baked goods. While those tend toward sweets, a good savory scone, on its own or as the foundation of a great breakfast sandwich, is always a treat that's welcomed in my home. These are studded with ham, cheese, and little bits of garlic chive and are just crumbly enough to produce a couple goodies for our corgi - he approves!
I will often make a batch of these and enjoy a few fresh and freeze the rest. Then, when I'm wanting more, I thaw them overnight and they are ready to make us happy the next morning! So roll up your sleeves and get ready to make a perfect batch of scones today!
Savory Ham and Cheese Scones
- 2 c. all-purpose flour
- 1 T. granulated sugar
- 1 T. baking powder
- ½ tsp. garlic powder
- ½ c. (1 stick) butter, cut into cubes
- ¾ c. buttermilk
- 1 c. shredded cheddar cheese
- ½ c. diced ham
- 2 T. chopped fresh chives
- 2 T. heavy cream
Preheat the oven to 425° F. Line a baking sheet with parchment paper or a silicone baking mat; set aside.
In a large bowl, combine the flour, sugar, baking powder, and garlic powder. Add the cold butter and, using your fingers to work the butter into the dry ingredients, work it until it resembles coarse crumbs.
Stir in the buttermilk, cheese, ham, and chives until a soft dough forms.
Working on a lightly-floured surface, knead the dough 3-4 times until it comes together. Form the dough into a rectangle roughly 18" long, 9" wide, and 1" thick. Cut the dough into 8 square or rectangular pieces.
Place the scones onto the prepared baking sheet. Brush the tops of the scones with the heavy cream and bake in the preheated oven for 18-20 minutes, or until firm to the touch and lightly browned.
- Yields: 8 scones
- Preparation Time:30 minutes
