Savory Ham and Cheese Scones

With a season of holidays, colder weather, and time home with our families upon us, it seems only natural that we'd lean into some of our favorite creature comforts. Whether you're piling extra blankets on the bed or aiming for cocoa by the fire, most of us really love a good breakfast ... especially if it's after we've gotten to sleep in! So for the next few posts, we'll be sharing some fun and festive breakfast suggestions and trying to start our days right!

My family loves baked goods. While those tend toward sweets, a good savory scone, on its own or as the foundation of a great breakfast sandwich, is always a treat that's welcomed in my home. These are studded with ham, cheese, and little bits of garlic chive and are just crumbly enough to produce a couple goodies for our corgi - he approves!

I will often make a batch of these and enjoy a few fresh and freeze the rest. Then, when I'm wanting more, I thaw them overnight and they are ready to make us happy the next morning! So roll up your sleeves and get ready to make a perfect batch of scones today!