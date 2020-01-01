Fresh Huevos Rancheros
With a season of holidays, colder weather, and time home with our families upon us, it seems only natural that we'd lean into some of our favorite creature comforts. Whether you're piling extra blankets on the bed or aiming for cocoa by the fire, most of us really love a good breakfast ... especially if it's after we've gotten to sleep in! So for the next few posts, we'll be sharing some fun and festive breakfast suggestions and trying to start our days right!
Make ahead morning meals are fun, but there's something downright lovely about a fresh, just made breakfast ... particularly when the weather is handing us cold temperatures and gray skies. I'm particularly fond of making fresh huevos rancheros because I can imagine a warm southern breeze and reach for my favorite hot sauces and salsas to really wake up my mouth! And if I've been planning ahead, I can even use my Instant Pot to make the black beans from some dried ones, which always taste a lot better to me. Don't worry - most people agree a can will work just fine too!
This is a meal in itself, though if you have access to some good fresh melon, that's a lovely way to put out some of the fire a spicier meal like this can start. I sometimes mix a little pineapple juice into my orange juice too. Might as well lean into the theme, right?
- 2 tsp. cooking fat - I used bacon fat
- 4 taco-size flour tortillas
- ½ c. shredded sharp cheddar cheese, divided
- 1 c. black beans, rinsed and drained
- 1 tsp. granulated garlic
- ½ tsp. smoked paprika
- 1 tsp. kosher salt
- ½ tsp. crushed red pepper
- ½ small red pepper, diced
- 2-3 fresh radishes, sliced thin
- 2-3 small tomatoes, chopped
- 2 eggs
Heat the cooking fat of your choice in a nonstick, heavy-bottomed skillet over medium-high heat. Add the tortillas, one at a time, and brown lightly on both sides. Remove to two serving plates - 2 tortillas per plate slightly overlapping. Sprinkle with a little of the shredded cheese and allow it to melt; set aside.
Add to the same skillet the black beans, granulated garlic, smoked paprika, salt, crushed red pepper, and diced onion. Sauté lightly until the beans are heated through, the onions are translucent, and the seasoning is evenly distributed. Spoon the warm beans evenly over the tortillas. Sprinkle with the sliced radishes and the chopped tomatoes; set aside.
If needed, add more cooking fat to the skillet before cooking the eggs to your liking. I enjoy an over-medium egg, but make it yours. Slide your cooked eggs onto each of the plates and sprinkle evenly with the remaining shredded cheese. Serve immediately.
- Yields: 2 servings
- Preparation Time:20 minutes
