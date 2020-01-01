With a season of holidays, colder weather, and time home with our families upon us, it seems only natural that we'd lean into some of our favorite creature comforts. Whether you're piling extra blankets on the bed or aiming for cocoa by the fire, most of us really love a good breakfast ... especially if it's after we've gotten to sleep in! So for the next few posts, we'll be sharing some fun and festive breakfast suggestions and trying to start our days right!

Make ahead morning meals are fun, but there's something downright lovely about a fresh, just made breakfast ... particularly when the weather is handing us cold temperatures and gray skies. I'm particularly fond of making fresh huevos rancheros because I can imagine a warm southern breeze and reach for my favorite hot sauces and salsas to really wake up my mouth! And if I've been planning ahead, I can even use my Instant Pot to make the black beans from some dried ones, which always taste a lot better to me. Don't worry - most people agree a can will work just fine too!

This is a meal in itself, though if you have access to some good fresh melon, that's a lovely way to put out some of the fire a spicier meal like this can start. I sometimes mix a little pineapple juice into my orange juice too. Might as well lean into the theme, right?