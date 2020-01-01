Nutty Quinoa Salad

Happy Labor Day! As the last unofficial day of summer, many will be grilling out or picnicking today. But as school and work hit the fall season, whether you're at home or the office and the kids are in front of their computers or in a classroom, everyone still needs to eat. So dishes that come together quickly, feed a crowd, and will keep for a week are always invited to the table.

This quinoa-based salad gets a lot of its flavor and texture from nuts - in both the dressing and as a topping - but it doesn't stop there. Crunchy fresh vegetables and lots of strong flavors come tother to make this a very sought after and memorable dish, whether it's being served as a side alongside grilled or roasted meats or as a fantastic make ahead lunch that will keep everyone satisfied until dinner.

I like using maple syrup in the dressing, but I also have access to a ready supply of the stuff. You can also opt for honey if that's easier to come by. A strong salad green is also a great addition and I used purple-red amaranth leaves, but you can use something more easily procured like spinach or arugula - or grab what you have growing in your garden! Be flexible and enjoy a salad that is happy to help you in that goal.