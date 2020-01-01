Instant Pot Jambalaya
I use my Instant Pot to make yogurt, rice, beef stew, pulled pork, potato salad, and so much more. But sometimes complex dishes seem a bit out of reach for this trusted kitchen tool. That is, unless you get to know the sauté setting. Once you've mastered it, even a recipe like this one with over a dozen ingredients and at least half that many steps becomes an easy weeknight meal.
I dread overcooked shrimp, so the addition of that at the end with just letting the heat of the dish cook it is perfect for me. If you are looking for further cooked shrimp, feel free to turn on that sauté setting again for a bit to cook the shrimp, but be careful not to burn the rice. You could also sauté the shrimp in the pot first and reserve them to add back in at the end. I've found that there's more than enough residual heat to cook the shrimp fully and let that process impart a glorious crowning touch to the dish.
If you have some green onions about, try slicing those and tossing them on top when serving. Cornbread muffins or even corn on the cob can make a fantastic addition to this meal, as would a cold bottle of your favorite beer. Lemonade or apple cider for those wanting to avoid alcohol would also pair nicely.
Instant Pot Jambalaya
- 1 tablespoon butter + 1 tablespoon olive oil
- 1 pound Kielbasa sausages, halved & sliced ¼” thick
- 1 onion, diced
- 1 green bell pepper, diced
- 2 ribs celery, diced
- 6 garlic cloves, minced
- 1 teaspoon tomato paste
- ¼ teaspoon dried thyme
- ¼ teaspoon dried oregano
- 1 teaspoon smoked paprika
- ½ - 1 teaspoon cayenne pepper, to taste
- 2 cups chicken stock, divided
- 2 cups Jasmine rice
- 1 can (14.5 oz.) crushed or diced tomatoes
- 1 pound raw shrimp, peeled & deveined
Add the butter and olive oil to the Instant Pot; turn to the sauté setting.
Add the sliced sausages to the Instant Pot; sauté for 3 minutes.
Add the diced onions, green bell pepper, and celery; sauté for another 2 minutes. Add the minced garlic cloves, tomato paste, dried thyme, dried oregano, smoked paprika, and cayenne pepper; sauté for another minute.
Pour in ½ cup of the chicken stock, then deglaze the pot by scrubbing all the flavorful browned bits off the bottom of the pot.
Add the jasmine rice to the Instant Pot.
Pour the remaining chicken stock into the Instant Pot. Ensure all of the rice is fully submerged in the stock. Layer the can of crushed or diced tomatoes (undrained) on the very top. Do not mix!
Close the lid of the Instant Pot, then turn the venting knob to the sealing position and cook at high pressure for 7 minutes; allow to naturally release the pressure for 10 minutes before turning the venting knob to the venting position.
Carefully open the lid and add the shrimp. Mix well and allow the heat of the jambalaya to fully cook the shrimp before serving. Adjust the seasoning as needed before serving as well.
- Yields: 4-6 servings
- Preparation Time: 30 minutes
