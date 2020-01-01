Instant Pot Jambalaya

I use my Instant Pot to make yogurt, rice, beef stew, pulled pork, potato salad, and so much more. But sometimes complex dishes seem a bit out of reach for this trusted kitchen tool. That is, unless you get to know the sauté setting. Once you've mastered it, even a recipe like this one with over a dozen ingredients and at least half that many steps becomes an easy weeknight meal.

I dread overcooked shrimp, so the addition of that at the end with just letting the heat of the dish cook it is perfect for me. If you are looking for further cooked shrimp, feel free to turn on that sauté setting again for a bit to cook the shrimp, but be careful not to burn the rice. You could also sauté the shrimp in the pot first and reserve them to add back in at the end. I've found that there's more than enough residual heat to cook the shrimp fully and let that process impart a glorious crowning touch to the dish.

If you have some green onions about, try slicing those and tossing them on top when serving. Cornbread muffins or even corn on the cob can make a fantastic addition to this meal, as would a cold bottle of your favorite beer. Lemonade or apple cider for those wanting to avoid alcohol would also pair nicely.