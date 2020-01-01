Hummus Bowls

When I look at my garden this time of the year, I have lingering tomatoes, lush herbs, and even a bevy of squash crawling about various bushes in my yard. Hooray for mystery volunteer plants! But I know before too long, frost will be curling the leaves on those plants and the harvest will be done. Before that happens, I plan to embrace the harvest here, in my CSA box, and the outdoor markets near me as much as possible. And so much the better when I can spend a bit of time outside while making that bounty dinner ready!

I make hummus at least once a month at my house. Whether we're having it as part of a snack or a meal, it's always popular with everyone and easy to make. With this meal, a combination of grilled and fresh vegetables find a home in a bowl with the aforementioned hummus, tangy Greek yogurt, and kalamata olives. If you had a bit of pita bread, that would also work nicely with this, though it is really quite filling and lovely as pictured here.

If you have other items you'd prefer to include, this is an excellent dish to tweak to suit your tastes, your garden's offerings, or what you have otherwise on hand and want or need to use. It's also a quick meal that is well suited to those days when you have work and school ending and a PTO zoom meeting beginning a couple of hours later! What's more, you can make the hummus in advance and prep the veggies early too and cut the total time later to about 15-20 minutes. This one's a keeper!