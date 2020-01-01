Apple-Brie Grilled Cheese

With school back in session and apple season hitting its peak, finding a way to combine the two in another grilled cheese recipe seemed timely and delicious. This time around, one of my kiddo's favorite cheeses, brie, gets paired with crisp apple (honeycrisp, in fact!) and delightfully crisp, grainy bread. In a few minutes, you'll have a lunch worthy of cheers and an afternoon of properly fueled learning.

Now any crisp apple will work here. Pink lady, gala, cortland, and many other varieties will work well. If you want a slightly tangier version, granny smith will also do the trick. If you are very lucky, you will have an orchard nearby offering socially distanced picking so you can make an event of it all too!

I like slicing additional apples and making a creamy potato salad for a quick lunch that gets cheers from my family. If the weather cooperates, you can even enjoy your lunch outside. After all, it won't be long before we're longing for green grass and dining al fresco. Seize the opportunity while it lasts!