Apple-Brie Grilled Cheese
With school back in session and apple season hitting its peak, finding a way to combine the two in another grilled cheese recipe seemed timely and delicious. This time around, one of my kiddo's favorite cheeses, brie, gets paired with crisp apple (honeycrisp, in fact!) and delightfully crisp, grainy bread. In a few minutes, you'll have a lunch worthy of cheers and an afternoon of properly fueled learning.
Now any crisp apple will work here. Pink lady, gala, cortland, and many other varieties will work well. If you want a slightly tangier version, granny smith will also do the trick. If you are very lucky, you will have an orchard nearby offering socially distanced picking so you can make an event of it all too!
I like slicing additional apples and making a creamy potato salad for a quick lunch that gets cheers from my family. If the weather cooperates, you can even enjoy your lunch outside. After all, it won't be long before we're longing for green grass and dining al fresco. Seize the opportunity while it lasts!
- 2 slices grainy bread
- 1 T. mayonnaise
- ¼ crisp apple, sliced thin
- 2 oz. sliced brie cheese
Spread the outsides of the two slices of bread evenly with the mayonnaise before arranging the sliced cheese and apple within. Heat a small, nonstick skillet over medium-high heat and cook the sandwich in the skillet, allowing it to cook for 3-5 minutes per side (depending on your desired crispness of the bread). Remove the sandwich to a plate, slice in half if desired, and enjoy.
- Yields: 1 serving
- Preparation Time: 15 minutes
