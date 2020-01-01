Summer Crab Cake Salads

I really like crab cakes. I've included them in breakfast sandwiches, topped them with eggs in a tweaked Benedict-style brunch dish, and had them on their own with a tangy remoulade. But my favorite way to enjoy them is nestled atop a bed of glorious greens and drizzled with a tangy dressing. And since summer is well upon us, I'm offering a summer-styled version that will make your heart sing!

Clearly, I'm fashioning this salad to suit my tastes and I highly recommend you do the same. If you aren't a dill fan, use a different herb in the dressing. If you have more cucumbers than you know what to do with, add some to the salad. I adore mustard and there's a lot of it in both the crab cakes and the dressing, but you can skip it or add a different condiment that makes you happy. Make choices that you'll enjoy - that works in most areas of life too!

I love using very nice hard cheeses and using a vegetable peeler to make long, super thin strips of cheese to add to a salad like this. It feels fancy and lets you really savor the flavor. That said, if you want to just grate a bit of choose over the top, feel free to do exactly that! It's summer time and salads that bring you joy are where it's at!