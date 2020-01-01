Summer Crab Cake Salads
I really like crab cakes. I've included them in breakfast sandwiches, topped them with eggs in a tweaked Benedict-style brunch dish, and had them on their own with a tangy remoulade. But my favorite way to enjoy them is nestled atop a bed of glorious greens and drizzled with a tangy dressing. And since summer is well upon us, I'm offering a summer-styled version that will make your heart sing!
Clearly, I'm fashioning this salad to suit my tastes and I highly recommend you do the same. If you aren't a dill fan, use a different herb in the dressing. If you have more cucumbers than you know what to do with, add some to the salad. I adore mustard and there's a lot of it in both the crab cakes and the dressing, but you can skip it or add a different condiment that makes you happy. Make choices that you'll enjoy - that works in most areas of life too!
I love using very nice hard cheeses and using a vegetable peeler to make long, super thin strips of cheese to add to a salad like this. It feels fancy and lets you really savor the flavor. That said, if you want to just grate a bit of choose over the top, feel free to do exactly that! It's summer time and salads that bring you joy are where it's at!
Summer Crab Cake Salads
- 1 lb. lump crab meat, drained and double-checked for shells
- ¼ c. chopped green onion
- ⅔ c. bread crumbs
- 1 egg
- ⅓ c. mayonnaise
- 1 T. Worcestershire sauce
- 1 tsp. grainy mustard
- 1 tsp. seafood seasoning
- Salt and pepper, to taste
- 3–4 T. canola oil
- ½ c. mayonnaise
- ¼ c. stone-ground mustard
- 3 tsp. Worcestershire sauce
- 2 tsp. chopped dill
- 3 tsp. lemon juice
- ¼ tsp. hot sauce
- Salt and pepper, to taste
- 16 oz. mixed greens
- ¼ c. sliced green onions
- 4-5 baby turnips, sliced
- Shaved parmesan, to taste
To make the crab cakes, combine the lump crab meat, green onion, bread crumbs, egg, mayonnaise, Worcestershire, mustard, seafood seasoning, salt, and pepper in a large bowl. Use your hands to gently fold the mixture together until well incorporated.
Shape the crab mixture into patties. Place the patties on a large plate or baking sheet until you’re ready to fry.
Heat 1 tablespoon of canola oil in a large skillet over medium-high heat. When the oil is hot, gently place the crab cake patties into the skillet. (You will need to work in batches here – don’t overcrowd the skillet!) Cook the crab cake patties for 3-4 minutes per side until browned and cooked through. Add additional oil to the skillet as necessary.
To make the dressing, combine the mayonnaise, mustard, Worcestershire, dill, lemon juice, hot sauce, salt, and pepper. Whisk to combine and set aside until you’re ready to serve.
To assemble the salads, divide the greens, crab cakes, green onions, turnips, and shaved cheese evenly among four serving plates. Drizzle the dressing over the salads and serve immediately.
- Yields: 4 servings
- Preparation Time: 30 minutes
