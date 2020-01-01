Grilled Ginger Chicken

If you've just been drinking your ginger beer, you are missing out on some epic culinary magic. Earlier this month, we covered how waffles can be made crispier on the outside and tender on the inside with the addition of the stuff and now we're moving to the grill and using it in a marinade that will make chicken downright inspiring.

Ginger beer is joined by grated fresh ginger (because ginger is amazing), loads of garlic (ditto), rice vinegar (for some tang), and white miso paste to round out the party. A bath in that for as little as 2 hours and as long as a day means your chicken will be tender, flavorful, and form an almost bubbly crust on the grill. What's not to love?

I love serving this chicken with my favorite potato or pasta salad, fresh peaches, and some kind of juicy tomato salad - mostly because I can get all those things at the height of their seasons and what is summer about if not eating fresh? Enjoy!