Grilled Ginger Chicken
If you've just been drinking your ginger beer, you are missing out on some epic culinary magic. Earlier this month, we covered how waffles can be made crispier on the outside and tender on the inside with the addition of the stuff and now we're moving to the grill and using it in a marinade that will make chicken downright inspiring.
Ginger beer is joined by grated fresh ginger (because ginger is amazing), loads of garlic (ditto), rice vinegar (for some tang), and white miso paste to round out the party. A bath in that for as little as 2 hours and as long as a day means your chicken will be tender, flavorful, and form an almost bubbly crust on the grill. What's not to love?
I love serving this chicken with my favorite potato or pasta salad, fresh peaches, and some kind of juicy tomato salad - mostly because I can get all those things at the height of their seasons and what is summer about if not eating fresh? Enjoy!
Grilled Ginger Chicken
- 3 lb. skinless, boneless chicken thighs
- 2 tsp. kosher salt
- 1 (12-oz.) can ginger beer
- 6 garlic cloves, finely grated
- ¾ c. rice vinegar
- 3 T. finely grated ginger
- 1 T. white miso paste
- ¾ c. sunflower or canola oil
Season the chicken on all sides with salt and place in a large bowl. Add the ginger beer, garlic, vinegar, and ginger to the bowl and toss to combine. Whisk the miso and ¾ cup oil in a small bowl and add to the chicken; turn to coat the chicken evenly. Cover and chill at least 2 hours and up to 24 hours.
Prepare a grill for high heat cooking; brush the grate lightly with oil. Grill the chicken, turning occasionally, until lightly charred and an instant-read thermometer inserted into thickest part of each thigh registers 165°F, about 12–15 minutes. Transfer to a platter and tent with foil to keep warm before serving.
- Yields: 6-8 servings
- Preparation Time: 20 minutes plus marinating time
Add new comment