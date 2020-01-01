Ginger Beer Waffles with Cinnamon Peaches
Lest you think peaches are only for later in the day, I'm offering one of my very favorite morning treats featuring peaches. Of course, you could top these waffles with something else ... but why?
Using soda - in this case, peppery ginger beer - in the batter gives it a lift and crisp that is hard to accomplish in waffles. Beyond that, some of the gingery flavor is imparted to the breakfast treat, which makes them particularly well-suited to the aforementioned peaches. Give the peaches a touch of maple syrup and cinnamon, and it's a match made in heaven!
When making these, I like to have a lightly warmed oven (no more than 200° F) and an oven-proof plate to keep them warm and crisp until it's time to serve them. Some people like warming toppings, but if you choose to do so, use a light touch as ripe peaches are particularly fragile. I personally keep everything fresh and let the hot waffles just lightly warm the fruit and melt the pat of butter I inevitably add to the top of my waffle. Suddenly, I have a perfect breakfast!
Ginger Beer Waffles with Cinnamon Peaches
- 2 c. flour
- 2 T. baking powder
- 3 T. butter, cubed
- 1 egg
- ¾ c. canola oil
- 12 oz. ginger beer
- 2-3 ripe peaches, pitted and chopped
- 2-3 T. maple syrup or brown sugar
- 1 tsp. ground cinnamon
Preheat the waffle maker.
In a large bowl, stir together the flour and baking powder. Add the cubed butter and cut in with two knives or a pastry cutter until fully incorporated. Add the egg, oil, and ginger beer and stir gently until combined.
Spoon the batter into hot waffle maker in ½ cup increments. Cook until crisp.
While the waffles are cooking, combine the chopped peaches, maple syrup or brown sugar, and cinnamon in a bowl. Serve the hot waffles with butter and the cinnamon peaches.
- Yields: 4-6 servings
- Preparation Time: 20 minutes
Add new comment