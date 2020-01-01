Ginger Beer Waffles with Cinnamon Peaches

Lest you think peaches are only for later in the day, I'm offering one of my very favorite morning treats featuring peaches. Of course, you could top these waffles with something else ... but why?

Using soda - in this case, peppery ginger beer - in the batter gives it a lift and crisp that is hard to accomplish in waffles. Beyond that, some of the gingery flavor is imparted to the breakfast treat, which makes them particularly well-suited to the aforementioned peaches. Give the peaches a touch of maple syrup and cinnamon, and it's a match made in heaven!

When making these, I like to have a lightly warmed oven (no more than 200° F) and an oven-proof plate to keep them warm and crisp until it's time to serve them. Some people like warming toppings, but if you choose to do so, use a light touch as ripe peaches are particularly fragile. I personally keep everything fresh and let the hot waffles just lightly warm the fruit and melt the pat of butter I inevitably add to the top of my waffle. Suddenly, I have a perfect breakfast!