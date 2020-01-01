Berry Colorful Salad

Lest you think all we feature here are main dish salads, this time around we're looking at a beautifully colorful side salad that is perfect for serving alongside your favorite grilled meals and more. Fresh strawberries and blueberries get a dash of tanginess with crumbled feta cheese. The result is a salad brimming with both flavor and color.

While certainly not the focus of this salad, it's only as good as its base. Choose light, fresh greens with sweet undertones. Then provide the sweetest, juiciest berries you can find. If strawberries aren't at their prime, opt for raspberries. Blackberries can stand in for the blueberries as well. Pick fresh and sweet as your priorities when it comes time to put this one together.

Likewise, you can use crumbled goat cheese or even a milder blue cheese for crumbling over the top of your salad if feta isn't available or one of your favorites. Something soft and creamy is highly recommended though. While this salad doesn't require a dressing, you could opt for a lemon poppyseed or honey mustard dressing if you want one. However you choose to present it, enjoy this salad that gives you a taste of summer in every bite!