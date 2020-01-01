Lemonade Cookies

Sometimes a cookie with tea or coffee is just what you need in the afternoon or after dinner. Whether it's a pick-me-up snack or a light dessert, cookies appeal to the kids in all of us while allowing us to express our own flavor preferences. For me, summer means lemon cookies.

And these lemon cookies are soft and tender and way too easy to keep eating ... so grab one or two and then walk away from the cookie jar! The combination of fresh lemon juice and zest give them a very lemonade-inspired flavor. You could even have them with a glass of lemonade if you are wanting a lot of tartness! I've also been known to replace the vanilla extract in these with lemon extract for a lot of lemon flavor.

They also freeze well. Simply cool them completely before putting them in a resealable freezer bag and tucking them into the freezer. Then, when the weather is really too hot to bake, just grab a few to add to the cookie jar! How sweet (and tangy) is that?