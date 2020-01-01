Grilled Shawarma Platter

'Tis the season for gorgeous vegetables and more on the grill. This time around, we're looking at a shawarma-inspired marinade that coats both chicken and a bevy of veggies. Cauliflower, peppers, and sweet onions come together to bring the flavors of the Mediterranean to your plate.

Also, because the photos for this meal were taken in my yard, my adorable corgi wanted to "help" with it all. Normally, if he's nearby when I'm taking photos (and he often is), I don't get him in the frame, but I did manage to snap a few that were just too cute not to share! So enjoy them while you get the low down on this recipe.

The marinade is great because it combines the flavors of the Mediterranean with the ability to make one big batch and use it on both the chicken and the veggies. That's good time-saving. If you'd like, you can marinate the chicken and veggies in large, resealable plastic bags instead of containers, but I like that the containers don't leak! Alternately, you could set the aforementioned bags in a baking sheet in the oven to catch anything that drips.

Can you use chicken breasts instead of thighs? Yep - but remember that they cook and dry out faster than thighs and plan accordingly. Can you use chicken pieces with bone and skin? Yep - but remember that they will take much longer to cook and be prepared to remove the veggies from the grill much earlier than the poultry.

I like serving this with hummus and a simple salad of spinach, tomatoes, and olives dressing with a yogurt and feta dressing. I use both the hummus and the creamy dressing for dipping the grilled foods and the dog gets to lick out a bowl that once held yogurt and feta. Everyone wins!