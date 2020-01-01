Steak and Tater Bowls

I was raised on meat and potatoes. Not complaining. I know how to cook a good steak and make a baked potato that will bring a grown man to tears. And when thinks get busy and stressful, I tend to turn to a good 'ol steak and tater bowl for dinner. It's simple comfort food at its best.

If you don't have red potatoes, use what you have. If you have steak that isn't sirloin, use that. If you hate blue cheese, leave it out or use a different cheese you do love. Chives are lovely if green onions aren't available. You get the idea. Make it yours. The same is true regarding the seasoning mix. Use what you have and what you love.

This can be a meal until its own, but I do like putting together a little simple salad to have with it. A little fresh fruit can also do in a pinch and, if you'd like, pour yourself a bottle of your favorite brew to wash it all down! 'Til next time!