Steak and Tater Bowls
I was raised on meat and potatoes. Not complaining. I know how to cook a good steak and make a baked potato that will bring a grown man to tears. And when thinks get busy and stressful, I tend to turn to a good 'ol steak and tater bowl for dinner. It's simple comfort food at its best.
If you don't have red potatoes, use what you have. If you have steak that isn't sirloin, use that. If you hate blue cheese, leave it out or use a different cheese you do love. Chives are lovely if green onions aren't available. You get the idea. Make it yours. The same is true regarding the seasoning mix. Use what you have and what you love.
This can be a meal until its own, but I do like putting together a little simple salad to have with it. A little fresh fruit can also do in a pinch and, if you'd like, pour yourself a bottle of your favorite brew to wash it all down! 'Til next time!
Steak and Tater Bowls
- 2 T. brown sugar
- 2 T. smoked paprika
- 1 T. coarse salt
- 2 tsp. garlic powder
- 1 tsp. cayenne pepper
- 2 tsp. onion powder
- ½ tsp. black pepper
- 2 T. olive oil
- ½ lb. chopped red potatoes
- 12 oz. sirloin steak, chopped
- 2 oz. crumbled blue cheese
- 2 green onions, chopped
In a bowl, combine the first 7 ingredients (brown sugar through black pepper) and mix to combine; set aside.
Heat a cast iron pan over medium heat. Add the olive oil.
Add the potatoes and sprinkle with seasoning, leaving at least two teaspoons and allow the potatoes to cook for 10 minutes or until crisp on the outside. Turn the potatoes and cook another 10-15 minutes or until tender. Remove to a plate.
Heat the pan to medium high and add a little more oil. Add the steak and cook until browned on one side, then flip. Add the remaining 2 teaspoons of the seasoning blend. Combine the steak with the potatoes and stir until the steak is cooked to the desired temperature.
Portion the steak and potatoes into bowls and sprinkle with the cheese and green onions; serve immediately.
- Yields: 2-3 servings
- Preparation Time: 30 minutes
Add new comment