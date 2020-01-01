Mini Quiche Pastries

I like a little pastry with my breakfast. It makes things seem a little more elegant and cozy all at once. So when breakfast can just be a clever little pastry holding all my breakfast favorites, I'm in a good place. Pour me a cup of coffee and add a little fruit to my plate and we're set.

These little gems are based on a can of refrigerated biscuits. I almost always have some in my refrigerator because they are so versatile and they keep nearly forever. And while sweet options happen too, this savory version makes my heart sing because it just feels like a meal that doesn't really ask for more. I can whip up a batch of these, slice some apples or oranges, and then let that be breakfast. Simple, satisfying, and it lets me get on with my day, even if that means another cup of coffee and some quiet reading in the sunroom.

While I tend to let these be the star of the show, they can also be a stunning addition to a brunch buffet spread. If the weather's nice, you could even take everything outside and listen to the birds sing and enjoy the lilacs and lilies while you start your day.