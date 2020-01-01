Mini Quiche Pastries
I like a little pastry with my breakfast. It makes things seem a little more elegant and cozy all at once. So when breakfast can just be a clever little pastry holding all my breakfast favorites, I'm in a good place. Pour me a cup of coffee and add a little fruit to my plate and we're set.
These little gems are based on a can of refrigerated biscuits. I almost always have some in my refrigerator because they are so versatile and they keep nearly forever. And while sweet options happen too, this savory version makes my heart sing because it just feels like a meal that doesn't really ask for more. I can whip up a batch of these, slice some apples or oranges, and then let that be breakfast. Simple, satisfying, and it lets me get on with my day, even if that means another cup of coffee and some quiet reading in the sunroom.
While I tend to let these be the star of the show, they can also be a stunning addition to a brunch buffet spread. If the weather's nice, you could even take everything outside and listen to the birds sing and enjoy the lilacs and lilies while you start your day.
Mini Quiche Pastries
- 1 canister refrigerated biscuits
- 4 oz. shredded cheese - I used a creamy gouda*
- 2 oz. crumbled tangy cheese - I used blue cheese*
- 1 egg blended with 1 tsp. water
- ¼ c. crumbled cooked bacon
Preheat the oven to 350° F. Place a silicone baking mat on a baking sheet.
Open the refrigerated biscuits and press each biscuit into a cup shape by applying pressure in the center of the pastry and carefully rolling the edges of each biscuit up to make edges. Repeat with all of the biscuits, leaving at least 2 inches of space between each biscuit cup.
Place some shredded and crumbled cheese into the base of each biscuit cup, making certain to keep the amounts in each cup more or less equal to the amounts in the other biscuit cups.
Carefully add a little of the egg mixture to each cup, again keeping the amounts more or less equal. Sprinkle each cup with a bit of crumbled bacon.
Bake the pastries for 15-20 minutes or until the egg is set and the cheese is melted. Serve with fruit.
* I used cheeses from Carr Valley Cheese. The are beyond excellent and ship all over!
- Yields: 8 pastries
- Preparation Time: 30 minutes
