Lemon-Parmesan Pork Chops
As we find ourselves in the midst of the glory of spring with hints of warmer weather yet to come, it makes sense to seek out recipes that are brighter and pair well with the ever-growing produce markets and gardens offer us. In that vein, another pork chop recipe that blends flavors is on the menu.
This time around, I opted for a Parmesan crusted pork chop bathed in a bright lemon-butter sauce. The result is a tender chop with a lot of flavor. And with a recipe that takes at most a half hour to make, this one can be a great supper option any day of the week.
Pair these chops with the best of spring's garden offerings. A light green salad, blistered green beans, or steamed asparagus are all excellent choices. Even new potatoes boiled and tossed with butter and parsley will make a mouth-watering menu for you and yours. However you plan to serve them, enjoy this quick, easy, and downright delicious meal idea.
Lemon-Parmesan Pork Chops
- ½ c. freshly grated Parmesan cheese
- 1 tsp. salt
- 1 tsp. black pepper
- 1 tsp. onion powder
- 1 tsp. paprika
- 1 tsp. Italian seasoning
- 4-6 boneless center cut pork chops
- 3 T. cooking fat, divided (I used butter)
- 2 large cloves garlic, minced
- ¼ c. chicken stock
- 2 T. lemon juice
In a shallow pie plate, combine parmesan cheese, salt, pepper, onion powder, paprika, and Italian seasoning. Dredge the pork chops in the parmesan mixture; shake off excess and set aside.
In a large non-stick skillet melt 2 tablespoons of butter (or other cooking fat) over low heat. Cook the pork chops until golden on each side and cooked through – about 5-6 minutes for each side, depending on the thickness of your pork chops (make not to burn the parmesan, if it browns too quickly, lower the heat). Transfer to a plate and keep warm.
In the same skillet, stir in the minced garlic and sauté for 30 seconds. Deglaze the skillet with chicken stock and lemon juice and add the remaining tablespoon of butter (or other cooking fat). Cook the lemon garlic butter sauce for a couple of minutes to reduce, then add the pork chops back to the pan to reheat quickly.
Adjust the seasoning as needed and serve while warm.
- Yields: 4-6 servings
- Preparation Time: 30 minutes
Add new comment