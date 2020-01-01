Lemon-Parmesan Pork Chops

As we find ourselves in the midst of the glory of spring with hints of warmer weather yet to come, it makes sense to seek out recipes that are brighter and pair well with the ever-growing produce markets and gardens offer us. In that vein, another pork chop recipe that blends flavors is on the menu.

This time around, I opted for a Parmesan crusted pork chop bathed in a bright lemon-butter sauce. The result is a tender chop with a lot of flavor. And with a recipe that takes at most a half hour to make, this one can be a great supper option any day of the week.

Pair these chops with the best of spring's garden offerings. A light green salad, blistered green beans, or steamed asparagus are all excellent choices. Even new potatoes boiled and tossed with butter and parsley will make a mouth-watering menu for you and yours. However you plan to serve them, enjoy this quick, easy, and downright delicious meal idea.