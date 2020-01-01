Spicy Shrimp & Eggplant Wheat Berry Bowls
Let's face it, we're hitting that point where reaching for rice or pasta as part of the dinner plan gives us a small pause to sigh. So this time around, we're mixing things up with wheat berries. Now, while this is definitely not an option for those with gluten allergies or issues, wheat berries are a slightly chewy alternative to other starches that bring a lot more texture to the party. And if you have a pressure cooker, they are quick and easy to make. Use the time they are doing their thing in your Instant Pot to put together a spicy shrimp and vegetable mix for spooning on top. It's another meal in a bowl!
Now, I opted for a spicy mix using my homemade chili-garlic sauce, but you can use a store-brought sauce of just about any kind. Make sure it's fairly thick and then you're good to go. That means this is really a multi-meal recipe since you can enjoy it as written today and opt for an orange-ginger sauced chicken and broccoli version another day. You get the idea.
This really is a one-bowl meal. You can always add egg rolls or wontons, but I like to keep it simple and just brew some of my favorite jasmine tea. Then dig in using forks or chopsticks and enjoy the fun base for a new dinnertime favorite.
Spicy Shrimp & Eggplant Wheat Berry Bowls
- 3 cups broth or water
- 1 cup hard wheat berries
- 1 T. miso paste
- 1 T. toasted sesame oil
- 1 small purple eggplant, sliced into rings and halved
- 1 red pepper, seeded and coarsely chopped
- 8 oz. jumbo shrimp, peeled and deveined
- ⅓ cup chili-garlic sauce (I used some I made)
Combine the first 3 ingredients (water through miso paste) in the insert of your Instant Pot. Stir well, secure the lid, and seal the valve. Set the manual timer for 35 minutes on high pressure.
While the wheat berries cook, heat the sesame oil in a large nonstick skillet over medium-high heat. Add the eggplant and red pepper and sauté until the eggplant is soft and cooked through. Carefully remove the vegetables to a bowl and keep warm.
If needed, add up to another teaspoon of oil and add the shrimp to sauté cooked through and fully pink. Add the chili-garlic sauce in the last minute of cooking and stir well to fully coat the shrimp. Return the vegetables to the skillet and stir to combine and warm through. Serve the shrimp and vegetable mixture over the wheat berries in bowls.
- Yields: 3-4 servings
- Preparation Time: 40 minutes
Add new comment