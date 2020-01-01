Spicy Shrimp & Eggplant Wheat Berry Bowls

Let's face it, we're hitting that point where reaching for rice or pasta as part of the dinner plan gives us a small pause to sigh. So this time around, we're mixing things up with wheat berries. Now, while this is definitely not an option for those with gluten allergies or issues, wheat berries are a slightly chewy alternative to other starches that bring a lot more texture to the party. And if you have a pressure cooker, they are quick and easy to make. Use the time they are doing their thing in your Instant Pot to put together a spicy shrimp and vegetable mix for spooning on top. It's another meal in a bowl!

Now, I opted for a spicy mix using my homemade chili-garlic sauce, but you can use a store-brought sauce of just about any kind. Make sure it's fairly thick and then you're good to go. That means this is really a multi-meal recipe since you can enjoy it as written today and opt for an orange-ginger sauced chicken and broccoli version another day. You get the idea.

This really is a one-bowl meal. You can always add egg rolls or wontons, but I like to keep it simple and just brew some of my favorite jasmine tea. Then dig in using forks or chopsticks and enjoy the fun base for a new dinnertime favorite.