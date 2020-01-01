I love Tex-Mex, but I'll be honest and say I don't always have time for hand-rolling enchiladas or slow-simmering complex sauces. So I save those kinds of recipes for weekends or a rainy day and focus on soups that adopt my favorite flavors without require quite as much effort for my busy weeknights. This time around, I'm sharing a creamy chicken enchilada soup that uses a combination of convenience foods and fresh vegetables to get dinner on the table quickly, while satisfying taste buds and even keeping things fairly healthy.

So grab a can of fire-roasted tomatoes, a couple cans of beans, some tomato paste, frozen corn, and shredded chicken (you still have some from that Costco rotisserie chicken, right?). But don't stop there - you are also gonna want a basket of veggies: onion, celery, carrot, pepper, and garlic. Give yourself a half hour and you'll be sitting down to a fantastic bowl of delicious. Top it however you want -- you can even add tortilla chips if you want.

This is a meal on its own, especially if you are adding lots of toppings, so I just keep it simple and have soup for supper. If you really want something else, make a batch of corn muffins with diced chilis mixed in. Yum!