BLT Breakfast Salad

Salad seems like an odd choice for breakfast, but hear me out and see if you don't end up thinking that's just what you're looking forward to this weekend. Salads are just a collection of a lot of different fresh - and in this case, cooked - ingredients assembled together to highlight complementary textures and flavors. And breakfast is a great place for leaning into both of those things. Beyond that, some of our breakfast favorites are sorely lacking in vegetables and healthier ingredients and making a morning salad can help set you up to begin your day a bit healthier without sacrificing flavor and your morning favorites.

This particular salad conjures a marriage of BLT sandwiches and eggs benedict. Now, if that's got your attention, consider how fancy you'll feel when you make your own croutons -- it's easy, I promise -- and work items like crumbled bacon and goat cheese alongside blistered tomatoes and poached eggs into the mix. We're really only a step or two away from heaven, people.

I like having muffins or scones and coffee and juice with this salad, but I can skip the muffins or scones if I'm planning to have a bigger meal later in the day. But if I'm planning to go hiking later, it might well be a scone and extra bacon. After all, this salad is all about helping to fuel you for the day!