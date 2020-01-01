Beef Kofta Sandwiches

Meatballs -- whether they are in subs or on top of spaghetti (you're welcome for the ear worm!) -- are a favorite in my house. But rather than offer the same meatballs every time, I like to mix things up a bit by keeping the seasonings and prep tools changing regularly. So when it comes time for Turkish inspired beef kofta for sandwiches, there's a cheer going up around my place!

If you don't have red onion, another type will work. You can probably skip some of the seasoning or use various Turkish seasoning blends instead, but what's described below works pretty well for me and my family. If you want no heat in your kofta, skip the cayenne entirely. Likewise, if you don't have flatbread, opt for something else. I liked the flatbread because it made me think of pita and a more traditional setting for kofta. You can use a sub roll or even a hot dog bun if you want!

I like to serve a sandwich like this alongside a bright and fresh salad this time of the year. Everything outside is frozen and dead and covered in snow. Find some color and sprinkle it everywhere ... especially on your plate!