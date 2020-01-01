Banana Smoothie Cake

Inevitably, right around this time of the year, I start craving sweets. I want cupcakes, cake, and candies. But rather than decide not to indulge, I try to put together something that hits the comfort food and sweet tooth cravings at the same time. This cake is perfect because it is a bit like banana bread, a bit like a banana smoothie, and definitely a cake. This combination is usually enough to have me blissfully satisfied without going to the bakery and getting one of everything!

I like having the combination of bananas, yogurt, and vanilla in this. Not only is that a great basic recipe for a banana smoothie, but it's also an incredible way to give you a cake with a nearly creamy texture that stays moist for quite some time. Add to that a generous frosting loaded with vanilla flavor (or a dusting of powdered sugar if you'd like to lower the fat content of your final result), and you've got a recipe for satisfying that sweet tooth.

So pour yourself a cup of coffee, tea, or - my personal favorite for a slice of cake like this - chai and enjoy the sweeter things in life for a bit!