Banana Smoothie Cake
Inevitably, right around this time of the year, I start craving sweets. I want cupcakes, cake, and candies. But rather than decide not to indulge, I try to put together something that hits the comfort food and sweet tooth cravings at the same time. This cake is perfect because it is a bit like banana bread, a bit like a banana smoothie, and definitely a cake. This combination is usually enough to have me blissfully satisfied without going to the bakery and getting one of everything!
I like having the combination of bananas, yogurt, and vanilla in this. Not only is that a great basic recipe for a banana smoothie, but it's also an incredible way to give you a cake with a nearly creamy texture that stays moist for quite some time. Add to that a generous frosting loaded with vanilla flavor (or a dusting of powdered sugar if you'd like to lower the fat content of your final result), and you've got a recipe for satisfying that sweet tooth.
So pour yourself a cup of coffee, tea, or - my personal favorite for a slice of cake like this - chai and enjoy the sweeter things in life for a bit!
- 2 ⅔ cups flour
- 1 ½ teaspoon baking powder
- ½ teaspoon baking soda
- ¼ teaspoon salt
- 1 ½ sticks butter
- 1 cup sugar
- 3 eggs
- 3 medium mashed very ripe bananas
- ¾ cup plain yogurt
- 1 teaspoon vanilla extract
Preheat the oven to 350° F. Prepare 9x13 baking pan by spraying it with baking or cooking spray; set aside.
Sift together the flour, baking powder, baking soda, and salt; set aside.
In a mixing bowl, beat together the butter and sugar until light in color and fluffy. Add one egg at a time, beating well after each addition. Add the mashed bananas, plain yogurt, and vanilla extract.
Mix the wet and dry ingredients together until just blended. Once everything is blended well, pour the batter into the prepared pan and smooth out with a spatula.
Bake for 40-45 minutes or until a toothpick inserted near the center comes out clean. Cool completely before frosting or sprinkling with powdered sugar. I frosted mine with a simple vanilla frosting.
- Yields: 16 servings
- Preparation Time: About 1 hour
