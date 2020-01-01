Weeknight Shorts: Seared Venison Steak with Shallot-Cherry Sauce

I grew up in central Wisconsin in an area and a family devoted to deer hunting. Venison in everything from chili to stew feels normal and comforting to me. But steaks were always a special occasion meal and that makes sense when the table was surrounded by a big family, perhaps a friend or two, or maybe a cousin or aunt and uncle. But there are times when my table is surrounded by just my husband and me and that's when I get my opportunity to have those special occasion venison steaks. And that means turning on the fine dining experience!

Venison is very lean and cooks quickly, which means it's not only a healthy option, it's one that can be enjoyed even on a night when there's not much time for cooking. I like to use bacon fat for the searing since the meat has very little fat. Keep the seasoning pretty simple, though I like adding some heat to play opposite the sweetness in the sauce. Then make sure you keep the steaks warm while you prepare the sauce.

I like using dark, sweet cherries and their juice to make a simple sauce. If you don't have shallots, you could use minced red onion, garlic, or a little bit of each to get a similar flavor. If your sauce isn't thickening up or getting a gloss to it the way you'd like, consider adding up to a tablespoon of butter. It should bring it together as it melts. Then serve a bit of the sauce spooned over the tender steaks and enjoy!