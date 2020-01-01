Lox and Eggs on Toast

Over the holidays, my family had a lot of vacation time happening and we made some mornings with decadent breakfasts a priority. While that sometimes meant a busy morning in the kitchen or time spent prepping the night before, sometimes decadence just doesn't have to come with a lot of work. That's what I'm offering with the recipe this time around.

Granted, it all hinges on having some lovely smoked salmon to layer on top of skillet-toasted flatbread -- although thinly sliced black forest ham might do in a pinch as well -- but even if you don't have a fancy fish layer, it pays to learn how to soft scramble eggs. After all, they are soft, creamy and just perfect first thing in the morning. And they are also super easy to make! If I didn't have the salmon, I'd probably make more toast and turn the eggs into the filling for a sandwich instead!

Of course, if you do have the salmon, put together some coffee, juice, fresh fruit, and maybe even a brunchy green salad to round out your morning. Then find a sunny window and enjoy the view while keeping warm and enjoying a quiet, quick, and decadent start to your day!