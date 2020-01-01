Lox and Eggs on Toast
Over the holidays, my family had a lot of vacation time happening and we made some mornings with decadent breakfasts a priority. While that sometimes meant a busy morning in the kitchen or time spent prepping the night before, sometimes decadence just doesn't have to come with a lot of work. That's what I'm offering with the recipe this time around.
Granted, it all hinges on having some lovely smoked salmon to layer on top of skillet-toasted flatbread -- although thinly sliced black forest ham might do in a pinch as well -- but even if you don't have a fancy fish layer, it pays to learn how to soft scramble eggs. After all, they are soft, creamy and just perfect first thing in the morning. And they are also super easy to make! If I didn't have the salmon, I'd probably make more toast and turn the eggs into the filling for a sandwich instead!
Of course, if you do have the salmon, put together some coffee, juice, fresh fruit, and maybe even a brunchy green salad to round out your morning. Then find a sunny window and enjoy the view while keeping warm and enjoying a quiet, quick, and decadent start to your day!
Lox and Eggs on Toast
- 2 pieces of flatbread, thinly sliced bread, or similar item for toasting
- 1 T. spreadable butter
- 2 oz. thinly sliced smoked salmon
- 4 eggs
- 1 T. salted butter
- Sprinkle of dill (or fresh if you have it)
Spread the flatbread of thinly sliced bread with the spreadable and place, buttered side down, in a medium sized non-stick skillet over medium-high heat. Allow the flatbread to warm through and toast on the buttered side. When it's toasted to your liking, remove to a serving plate and immediately arrange thinly sliced smoked salmon over the flatbread to mostly cover it; set aside.
To make the soft scrambled eggs, melt the salted butter the same skillet you toasted the flatbread in over medium low heat, making sure it coats the whole skillet.
Gently whisk the eggs in a bowl. When the butter is just barely bubbling, add the eggs to the pan directly in the center so that the butter gets pushed out to the sides.
Watch for the edges to just barely start to set, and then gently slide a spatula around the edges of the pan to create large, soft curds. Continue to push and fold the liquid part of the eggs to form soft curds. The entire process should take 2-3 minutes.
When the eggs are barely set, remove from heat. Nestle the soft scrambled eggs over the smoked salmon and sprinkle the top with dried dill or, if you have it, a bit of chopped fresh dill. Serve immediately.
- Yields: 2 servings
- Preparation Time: 15 minutes
