This is the time of the year I'm mostly likely to have the winter blues, get a head cold that just won't quit, or just decide humans really ought to hibernate through March. But meals like this one help snap me out of it all. Packed with sweetness and tanginess, Lemon-Honey Chicken takes flavors associated with healing and comfort and brings them together in a clever main dish that can be on the table in about a half hour.

Everything from garlic to lemon and honey to chicken make this dish a powerhouse of comfort foods and ingredients that are associated with healing and wellness. To me, that's a great recipe for mid-January, when the landscape looks bleak and we all tend to be a little stir-crazy while also being a little more than exhausted. Refresh with a meal that nearly sings.

I like to serve this chicken over pasta or rice. Either way, I work vegetables into the mix of those and maybe even a bit of the sauce from the chicken -- you can easily double the sauce ingredients for a good flavor kick. Then add a little salad or even some sliced fruit and it's dinner. Just in time.