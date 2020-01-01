Lemon-Honey Chicken
This is the time of the year I'm mostly likely to have the winter blues, get a head cold that just won't quit, or just decide humans really ought to hibernate through March. But meals like this one help snap me out of it all. Packed with sweetness and tanginess, Lemon-Honey Chicken takes flavors associated with healing and comfort and brings them together in a clever main dish that can be on the table in about a half hour.
Everything from garlic to lemon and honey to chicken make this dish a powerhouse of comfort foods and ingredients that are associated with healing and wellness. To me, that's a great recipe for mid-January, when the landscape looks bleak and we all tend to be a little stir-crazy while also being a little more than exhausted. Refresh with a meal that nearly sings.
I like to serve this chicken over pasta or rice. Either way, I work vegetables into the mix of those and maybe even a bit of the sauce from the chicken -- you can easily double the sauce ingredients for a good flavor kick. Then add a little salad or even some sliced fruit and it's dinner. Just in time.
Lemon-Honey Chicken
- 2 large chicken breasts, cut in half lengthwise
- ¼ teaspoon garlic powder
- Salt & pepper, to taste
- Flour, for dredging
- 1 tablespoon olive oil
- 2 tablespoons butter, divided
- 1 cup chicken broth
- 1 tablespoon lemon juice
- 2 tablespoons honey
- 1 lemon, halved and sliced
Cut the chicken breasts in half lengthwise to make 4-5 thinner strips. Sprinkle the chicken strips with salt, pepper, and garlic powder. Then dredge them in flour and set on a rack while you prepare your skillet.
Add the oil and 1 tablespoon of the butter to a skillet over medium-high heat. When the pan is hot, add the chicken and cook it for 4-5 minutes per side or until it's golden; remove to a plate and keep warm.
Remove the skillet from the heat and stir in the chicken broth, lemon juice, honey, and the remaining 1 tablespoon of butter. Scrape the bits from the bottom of the skillet and return the chicken back to the sauce.
Cook the chicken for another 5 minutes or so over medium-high heat, until the sauce has reduced and thickened a bit and the chicken is fully cooked through. Add the lemon slices to the skillet and stir to coat with the sauce and warm through. Serve immediately over pasta or rice.
- Yields: 4 servings
- Preparation Time: 30 minutes
Add new comment