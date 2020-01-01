Blue Cheese Mustard-Mushroom Patty Melts

I don't order burgers when we go out for dinner. It's not that restaurants don't make fine options, it's more about the way making them at home has spoiled me and made going out for one rather ho-hum. So I save burgers for a homemade meal and order something else when out. And when I do make burgers at home, one of my absolute favorite ways to do that is making patty melts on buttery toasted brioche and topped with sautéed mushrooms coated in a tangy, creamy blue cheese mustard. Made this way, they make my crave list.

Don't know what a crave list is? It's pretty straight forward - it's just a list of menus or items you regularly find yourself craving. For me, making sure I have something from my crave list every couple of weeks or so is how I keep a healthy eating profile more or less the rest of the time. Bet you didn't think a post about burgers would end up giving a nod to healthy eating, did you? But that's my point. Don't cut all the things you love out of your healthier eating goals for 2020. Just give them a smaller corner than you might have before and make sure the majority of what you eat is good for you and don't eat too much of anything. We tend to eat way more than we need. So instead of a super full plate, consider a super tasty plate. Play up bold flavors, embrace your crave list, and consider water as your main beverage. Then move more. Nearly all of us could use that. That's it. That's all I do and it does the trick.

But back to these glorious patty melts. You can use whatever mustard makes you happiest (or another sauce of your choice), but the blue cheese mustard from Trader Joe's is amazing. I grab a bunch of it while it's available because my family will nearly eat it with spoons! What to have with these melts? I like roasted taters and an oil and vinegar dressed cole slaw. Keep it simple and lighter so you can lean into those melts. After all, when it comes to me and my family, it's what we crave!