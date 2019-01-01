Seasonal Comforts: Spicy Shrimp and Corn Chowder

Sometimes, a meal really begs to be made from scratch. Sure, you can cut corners here and there and sometimes that might even be the only way you'll get it to grace your table, but spending a bit more time and working with the freshest ingredients and layering flavors gives your finished meal the depth you just cannot manage with convenience products and workarounds. That kind of depth is what I'm offering you with this spicy shrimp and corn chowder.

By using shrimp still in the shell and corn still on the cob, you get shells and cobs to make a custom stock for this chowder that just can't be achieved any other way. Sure, you could use chicken stock, but the complexity of flavor this chowder gets from the half hour or so of extra time making the stock adds to the recipe is simply unparalleled. On the other hand, I am a firm believer in never peeling thin-skinned potatoes like the Yukon golds called for in this recipe. The skins nearly melt into the chowder and add fiber to the finished product. Keep 'em on and use that time to make the stock instead!

Finally, instead of tossing the shrimp into the soup early in the process, they get their own spicy-sweet treatment and get added to the chowder as it's being served. That means the shrimp has it's own bold flavor that holds its own against the sweet, creamy chowder. When it comes to autumn comfort food, this is a soup I simply must have on the menu!