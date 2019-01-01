Seasonal Comforts: Sausage and Gnocchi Bowls

Continuing our series on seasonal comfort food, this time dumplings meets pasta meets potatoes arrives in the form of gnocchi, an Italian variety of pasta consisting of soft dough dumplings, often made with potatoes, semolina, and eggs, among other things. They are the epitome of comfort food, especially when paired with sausage and tender vegetables. While they are often lightly boiled before being mixed with other ingredients, I adore pan frying them to give them a bit more texture and leaving them with a tender interior.

As is often the case with my recipes, this one can be tweaked quite a bit. Choose your favorite variety of gnocchi. I found a delightful sweet potato version a while back that would make this fall dish absolutely amazing. If you wanted to use a bit of pumpkin puree, you could swap that in for the tomatoes. Have a handful of fresh herbs? Mince them and toss 'em in! You get the idea.

Bowl meals are fantastic because they really don't require any sides. Just pour your favorite beverage and nestle into a warm corner and watch the leaves swirl outside your window while you warm yourself inside and out with this new fall favorite!