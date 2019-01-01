Oven Toasted Ravioli

I really love fried ravioli. I know it's not good for me and my tweak presented below doesn't exactly make it healthy (okay, it does not make it healthy, but it does improve things a bit), but it does streamline things a lot and make enjoying this favorite something I can do several times a year without being faced with a giant mess and grease burns at the end of the night!

By relying on a breadcrumb mixture consisting of some of my favorite seasonings and crushed butter crackers, a lot of flavor goes onto standard frozen ravioli (I chose cheese for the ones pictured here, though garlic-butternut squash would be great this time of the year too). When that breadcrumb mixture gets applied to the ravioli using a light brushing of mayonnaise, it's easy to tell you're onto something. Mayonnaise has become my go-to egg wash replacement when I'm breading things. It's easy to apply, doesn't drip, and does a better job as the glue that holds things all together than a traditional egg wash anyway!

You could just pour some of your favorite marinara sauce out of a jar and warm it slightly for serving these cheesy morsels with, but this fresh relish really appeals to me and uses the last of my garden's tomatoes nicely. I'll absolutely admit that something out of the jar is far more likely to make an appearance during the winter or early spring months, but fresh is best just now.

A light green salad and a glass of wine is all that is needed to complete this surprisingly simple, satisfying meal. They also make a lovely addition to an appetizer spread or first course for a more involved Italian meal. However you opt to use them, enjoy!