Instant Pot BBQ Ribs

October brings with it the desire to embrace flavors of summer with a decidedly autumn twist. Whether it's enjoying brats and beer or digging into a plate of gloriously sweet, spicy, smokey ribs, we seek to maximize the nice weather the season has yet to offer and blend it with heartier flavors. And when you can do that without sacrificing hours and hours of cooking time, you've got some kitchen magic going on.

If you have an Instant Pot, you already have a firm understanding of this magic. This time around, I'm sharing a way to get tender ribs on the table in well under an hour. That easily puts them in weeknight menu mode.

I like setting these fantastic ribs on a bed of hearty greens. The ones pictured here got several collard greens to rest upon, but kale can be equally lovely. A bonus for my corgi was that he got to enjoy a collard green that was utterly coated in sauce and rib juices. The little guy was most grateful!

If you're lucky enough to have a day boasting sunshine and mild weather, I'd say that calls for an al fresco meal outside, complete with some pickles, a fall-inspired cole slaw featuring apples, dried cranberries, and nuts, and your favorite cold beverage.