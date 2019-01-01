Cherry Almond Scones

As fall establishes itself firmly and we find ourselves getting small reminders here and there of the much colder weather on its way, I find myself seeking ways to take advantage of fresh fruit before winter makes dried and frozen options more of a necessity. One of my favorite ways to do just that is to whip up scones using fresh cherries. They are perfect for scones because the cherries add an element of juicy sweetness which is just what you're looking for in a traditionally dry breakfast treat.

Some people are turned off by the swirls of color juicy cherries leave behind in baked goods like scones. I personally find it pretty and an excellent indicator that beautiful fresh fruit has been included in the tender scones. Often times, scones use dried fruits and we'll certainly be doing just that in the coming winter months, but while the opportunity to use fresh cherries still exists, I want to take advantage and make them a few times or whip up a double or triple batch!

These scones are lovely first thing in the morning with your first cup of coffee or nestled in a basket on your brunch buffet. I like slathering some butter on them, but they also do very well with homemade jams, clotted cream, or even honey.