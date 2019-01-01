Grilled Ratatouille

Whether you are lining things up and baking it or tossing coarsely chopped vegetables into a slow cooker, ratatouille is a late summer/early fall favorite. I personally love making it my potluck go to dish this time of the year. But if you are looking to make something very special, consider grilling your veggies and taking it to a whole new level.

The recipe below is more of a guide than a list of firm instructions. If you have yellow squash you want to add in, go for it. If you have different peppers to grill, it's up to you. And if you'd like to grill the tomatoes too, feel free. I had cherry tomatoes and opted to keep them fresh, but plum or beefsteak tomatoes sliced in halves or quarters can be an excellent grilling option.

The dressing really pops with fresh flavor when you add minced garlic, fresh basil, and chopped thyme. Please use the very best oil and vinegar you can afford. This is a dish that really allows both ingredients to shine.

I love this dish served alongside other grilled favorites. Steaks, ribs, chicken, brats, and hamburgers all take on a slightly end of summer feel when you serve this stunning dish alongside them. So whip up a big batch tonight and take the leftovers -- it reheats beautifully -- to this weekend's tailgate party!