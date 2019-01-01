Grilled Ratatouille
Whether you are lining things up and baking it or tossing coarsely chopped vegetables into a slow cooker, ratatouille is a late summer/early fall favorite. I personally love making it my potluck go to dish this time of the year. But if you are looking to make something very special, consider grilling your veggies and taking it to a whole new level.
The recipe below is more of a guide than a list of firm instructions. If you have yellow squash you want to add in, go for it. If you have different peppers to grill, it's up to you. And if you'd like to grill the tomatoes too, feel free. I had cherry tomatoes and opted to keep them fresh, but plum or beefsteak tomatoes sliced in halves or quarters can be an excellent grilling option.
The dressing really pops with fresh flavor when you add minced garlic, fresh basil, and chopped thyme. Please use the very best oil and vinegar you can afford. This is a dish that really allows both ingredients to shine.
I love this dish served alongside other grilled favorites. Steaks, ribs, chicken, brats, and hamburgers all take on a slightly end of summer feel when you serve this stunning dish alongside them. So whip up a big batch tonight and take the leftovers -- it reheats beautifully -- to this weekend's tailgate party!
Grilled Ratatouille
- ¼ c. extra-virgin olive oil, divided
- 2 T. balsamic vinegar
- 3 cloves garlic, minced
- ¼ c. chopped fresh basil leaves
- 1 tsp. chopped fresh thyme leaves
- 2 c. chopped tomatoes - a variety of halved cherry tomatoes is very pretty
- 2 medium zucchini, quartered lengthwise
- 1 medium eggplant, cut into 1/2-inch rounds
- 1 green pepper, seeded and halved
- Kosher salt and freshly ground black pepper
In a small bowl mix together 2 tablespoons oil, vinegar, garlic, basil, and thyme. Season with salt and pepper to taste; toss with the tomatoes and set aside.
Place the zucchini, eggplant, onion, and pepper on a large rimmed baking sheet. Drizzle remaining 2 tablespoons of oil over the vegetables and season with salt and pepper to taste. Toss to thoroughly coat the vegetables in oil and seasoning.
Prepare the grill for medium-high heat cooking (375-400°F). Place the vegetable slices on grill and cooked until browned on both sides, about 3-5 minutes per side. Transfer the vegetables to a cutting board and chop coarsely.
Add the grilled vegetables to the bowl with the tomatoes and dressing and toss to combine. Serve immediately while still warm or at room temperature.
- Yields: 4-6 servings
- Preparation Time: 25 minutes
