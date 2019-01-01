Summer Shrimp Pad Thai

As our gardens present us with the season's most wonderful produce, we make every effort to feature lush salads, sandwiches full of crunchy greens and juicy tomatoes, and all manner of quick meals built upon a seasonal produce foundation. So it's no wonder our favorite Shrimp Pad Thai gets its summer makeover this time of the year.

Packed with everything from golden corn to tender zucchini to crisp carrots star in this seasonal spin on a favorite dish from Thailand. Now, you can tweak the offerings in this dish, but try to maintain a similar texture, bright colors, and flavors. Zucchini tends to be pretty moist, so opt for something like chunks of onions or chopped cherry tomatoes in you decide against including it. Edamame or fresh peas can take over for the corn in a pinch, though I don't think either of them will be as sweet. You get the idea.

When it comes to serving this meal, no sides are required. I like to pour tall glasses of iced tea and finish the meal with generous slices of juicy melon. After all, it is summer and before you know it, we'll be missing that fantastic summer produce - so enjoy it while it's here!