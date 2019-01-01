July Shrimp Étouffée

July is about fresh food. In Wisconsin, the first ears of local corn tend to find their way to the markets, CSA boxes, and - of course - tables. Peppers are plump and delicious and even garlic and onion seem ... better. Add to that the right level of heat and tender shrimp and a Cajun favorite gets a summer makeover.

Étouffée is a Cajun stew featuring shrimp, tomatoes, and peppers. This version embraces July's favorite vegetable: corn. Not only is it delightfully in season, the sweetness of the corn transforms this creamy, spicy meal into a complex bowl of comfort food that adds sweetness and texture to the mix.

There are many items that play nicely with this dish in terms of flavor, but I like to serve it in bowls, so I try to keep what goes with it pretty portable so I don't have extra dishes or mess to deal with. Slices of watermelon, corn muffins or bread sticks (a must, in my opinion), and tall glasses of iced tea and lemonade are all simple enough and will leave you the option of going back for seconds.

In fact, my family loves this one so much that it has become a summer tradition. Put together a bowl and find a bit of shade in the yard to enjoy it. If you happen to have extra rice or even a tender corn muffin, you'll want to make sure you have that on hand to soak up all the amazing sauce in this dish.