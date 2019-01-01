Steak & Blue Cheese Quesadillas

When it comes time to make steaks, I tend to crave truly glorious blue cheese too. Heck, when I make a burger, I'm also looking to slather it with tangy cheese and sautéed onions. So I guess it's not surprising that I'd be quick to work some of that same magic into main course-worthy quesadillas.

I could make these every other day and be thrilled. It would not be good for my waistline, pocketbook, or general health ... but it's an idea that still makes me smile. They are that good. Tender seasoned steak gets a quick sear and finds itself sliced thin and paired with golden sautéed onions and the creamiest, tangiest blue cheese I can find. The result is dreamy bite after dreamy bite.

I often will marinate the meat a day before I'm ready to cook it. That's also when I put a bottle or two of my favorite beer into the fridge as well. Good to be prepared, after all! If I think life's going to get busy, I'll even slice the onions and crumble the blue cheese in advance. That gives me a kit to assemble on dinner day.

Apart from the aforementioned beer, there's not a lot more required in the way of a meal. I often chop a bevy of vegetables and make a quick salad or slaw to have with the quesadillas, but this is a meal I prefer not to crowd with a lot of side dishes. Instead, I pour my beer and savor what is likely my favorite version of quesadillas.