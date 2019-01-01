Steak & Blue Cheese Quesadillas
When it comes time to make steaks, I tend to crave truly glorious blue cheese too. Heck, when I make a burger, I'm also looking to slather it with tangy cheese and sautéed onions. So I guess it's not surprising that I'd be quick to work some of that same magic into main course-worthy quesadillas.
I could make these every other day and be thrilled. It would not be good for my waistline, pocketbook, or general health ... but it's an idea that still makes me smile. They are that good. Tender seasoned steak gets a quick sear and finds itself sliced thin and paired with golden sautéed onions and the creamiest, tangiest blue cheese I can find. The result is dreamy bite after dreamy bite.
I often will marinate the meat a day before I'm ready to cook it. That's also when I put a bottle or two of my favorite beer into the fridge as well. Good to be prepared, after all! If I think life's going to get busy, I'll even slice the onions and crumble the blue cheese in advance. That gives me a kit to assemble on dinner day.
Apart from the aforementioned beer, there's not a lot more required in the way of a meal. I often chop a bevy of vegetables and make a quick salad or slaw to have with the quesadillas, but this is a meal I prefer not to crowd with a lot of side dishes. Instead, I pour my beer and savor what is likely my favorite version of quesadillas.
- ¼ cup lime juice
- 4 tablespoons olive oil, divided
- 3 cloves garlic, minced
- 1 tablespoon chili powder
- 1 teaspoon cumin
- ¾ teaspoon salt, divided
- 1 lb. tenderized round steak
- 1 large onion, sliced
- 8 flour tortillas
- 4 oz. blue cheese, crumbled
Add the lime juice, 2 tablespoons of the olive oil, minced garlic, chili powder, cumin, and ½ teaspoon of the salt to a large resealable bag and place the round steak in the bag. Seal the bag and distribute the marinade evenly over the steak and place it in the refrigerator for at least 2 hours (and up to 48 hours) to marinate.
Heat a large cast iron skillet until it's extremely hot and place the round steak on it. Sear for 3 minutes on each side. Remove the steak to a cutting board and let it cool slightly. Slice the steak into strips, being sure to cut against the grain.
While the steak is cooling, heat the same skillet to medium heat and add 1 tablespoon of olive oil. Add the onions and the remaining ¼ teaspoon of salt; cook for about 12-15 minutes, until the onions are browning on the edges and soft throughout.
Wipe out the skillet. Lightly brush one side of all of the tortillas with the remaining olive oil and place one tortilla, oil-side down, into the skillet over medium heat. Sprinkle blue cheese over the top; top with sliced steak, cooked onions, and a little more cheese.
Place another tortilla over the top (oiled side facing up), cook for about one minute, and then flip and cook for another two minutes. Continue using this method with the remaining tortillas and filling.
Slice each finished quesadilla into four pieces and serve warm.
- Yields: 4 servings
- Preparation Time: 30 minutes, plus marinating time
