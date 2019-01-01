Muffin Monday: Ginger Squash Muffins

Ginger is simultaneously warming and waking, so it's a perfect ingredient to work into morning goodies. So when it's time to enjoy a little something in the morning with my second cup of coffee, II often turn to a ginger-infused muffin recipe I've come to love. A moist, tender muffin boasts loads of butternut puree -- one of my favorites -- and even a bit of coconut, but it's really all about the ginger and both powdered and crystallized versions can be found in these muffins.

As I'm mentioned before, I tend to have lots of frozen butternut puree on hand because my CSA share tends to provide copious amounts of butternut squash when it's in season in the fall and I love making sure I can enjoy it year round. If you don't happen to have a similar situation, feel free to substitute pumpkin puree ... it will be nearly identical.

If you want your muffins to boast a more caramel-like flavor, use dark brown sugar in this recipe. Otherwise, a more standard light brown sugar will do nicely. I think cinnamon pairs nicely with all the ginger, but if it's not your thing, feel free to skip that as well. Once frozen, these muffins will keep in the freezer for a few months.