Thai Turkey Soup
Just about the time spring is really showing us its stuff, many of us find ourselves dealing with colds, allergies, or a combination of both at least inspired a bit by the changing of the seasons. It can be miserable trying to do battle with sniffles, aches, and pains when flowers are blooming and birds are singing just outside your window. But at least there's soup and one that's packed with turkey, noodles, and a lot of heat might just be what the doctor ordered to help you feel better faster.
I love Thai red curry, so making a turkey (or chicken) noodle soup with the flavor and ingredients associated with your favorite noodle dishes from Thailand seems just about perfect. But when you realize it can be on the table in about a half hour, just about perfect becomes nirvana! In fact, this is just what the doctor ordered … even if I'm not feeling under the weather!
As you may have noticed, I've labeled things in this recipe assuming you're using turkey, but that's because that's exactly what I used in the soup pictured here. If you happen to have chicken and chicken broth on hand, this soup works equally well with those. And if you think you might be craving this soup for a while, feel free to double or even triple the amounts and pop it into jars to store at the back of the refrigerator or freeze it in single serving containers for much later. Enjoy its healing warmth now or later!
- 1 T. chili oil
- 1/2 medium onion, chopped
- 3 cloves garlic, minced
- 3 T. Thai red curry paste
- 4 c. turkey broth
- 2 c. water
- 1 T. lime juice
- 2 c. cooked, chopped turkey
- 3.5 ounces rice noodles (I used long, flat banh pho noodles)
- 1 red bell pepper, chopped
- 1 (13.5 oz.) can full-fat coconut milk
- Scallions chopped, to taste
- Lime wedges, for serving
Chop the onion, red pepper, and scallions.
Sauté the onion in the chili oil (use a milder oil for a milder soup) in a large soup pot for 5 minutes over medium-high heat. Add the garlic and curry paste; cook for 30 seconds.
Stir in the broth, water, lime juice, turkey, rice noodles, and red pepper. Increase the heat to high and bring to a boil.
Reduce the heat to medium-low, stir in the coconut milk, and allow the soup to simmer for 10 minutes to incorporate the coconut milk, soften the noodles, and allow the turkey to warm and fall slightly apart.
Serve the soup hot and sprinkle with scallions and a lime wedge or two before serving.
- Yields: 4 servings
- Preparation Time: 30 minutes
