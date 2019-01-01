Thai Turkey Soup

Just about the time spring is really showing us its stuff, many of us find ourselves dealing with colds, allergies, or a combination of both at least inspired a bit by the changing of the seasons. It can be miserable trying to do battle with sniffles, aches, and pains when flowers are blooming and birds are singing just outside your window. But at least there's soup and one that's packed with turkey, noodles, and a lot of heat might just be what the doctor ordered to help you feel better faster.

I love Thai red curry, so making a turkey (or chicken) noodle soup with the flavor and ingredients associated with your favorite noodle dishes from Thailand seems just about perfect. But when you realize it can be on the table in about a half hour, just about perfect becomes nirvana! In fact, this is just what the doctor ordered … even if I'm not feeling under the weather!

As you may have noticed, I've labeled things in this recipe assuming you're using turkey, but that's because that's exactly what I used in the soup pictured here. If you happen to have chicken and chicken broth on hand, this soup works equally well with those. And if you think you might be craving this soup for a while, feel free to double or even triple the amounts and pop it into jars to store at the back of the refrigerator or freeze it in single serving containers for much later. Enjoy its healing warmth now or later!