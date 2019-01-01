Ginger Soy Fish

I grew up having fish on Fridays in the spring and I was under the impression it was an exclusively Catholic tradition until I spent more and more time in various parts of the Midwest. It turns out that fried fish is popular all over and makes appearances on the Friday column of weekly menus all over and throughout the year. And while a traditional fish fry includes fried taters and coleslaw, at least, and pumpernickel bread and homemade desserts made by all the church ladies, if you're lucky, it can be fun to mix things up a bit now and again, especially as Lent closes for another year and Easter is just around the corner.

This fried fish meal swaps tater for steamed rice and gives the tender white fish a lightly seasoned cornstarch-based crust, a crown of fried and fresh onions, and a drizzle of an amazing sweetened soy sauce glaze. While there will always be cravings for creamy tartar sauce for me, this dish mixes things up just enough that I really could have a different kind of fried fish each Friday!

If you wanted to stretch the fish and seafood theme further, you could serve this dish with crab rangoons or shrimp spring rolls. If you wanted to be really fancy, you could even coat a few large prawns with the same cornstarch mixture and fry them alongside the fish. That's a pretty impressive fish fry!