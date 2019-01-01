Quick Crack Chicken and Pasta

If you've noticed a bit of comfort food finding its way to this site lately, congratulations on being observant. March tends to bring a wide range of weather in southern Wisconsin and most of it is cold and messy. While spring is on its way, it always takes the long way home and lets us get our hopes up only to be greeted with an occasional ice storm or three. So March tends to find me digging into glorious soups, casseroles, and creamy dishes like this.

Imagine combining crisp bacon and tender chicken in a creamy sauce and you're almost there. I like to add a veggie or two as well. In this case, I chose green beans, though peas, diced peppers, and even matchstick carrots will work. Choose one or three options that make you happy and go for it. Or omit the veggies and opt for a nice side salad so that you aren't staring at a plate devote of any vegetables!

I served this over pasta because that's what I was craving at the time. You could also have it over rice, couscous, quinoa, or even a baked potato … make it a sweet potato to give your plate a bit more color! Then sit back and enjoy a quick and comforting dinner, no matter what's happening outside your window!