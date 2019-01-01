Quick Crack Chicken and Pasta
If you've noticed a bit of comfort food finding its way to this site lately, congratulations on being observant. March tends to bring a wide range of weather in southern Wisconsin and most of it is cold and messy. While spring is on its way, it always takes the long way home and lets us get our hopes up only to be greeted with an occasional ice storm or three. So March tends to find me digging into glorious soups, casseroles, and creamy dishes like this.
Imagine combining crisp bacon and tender chicken in a creamy sauce and you're almost there. I like to add a veggie or two as well. In this case, I chose green beans, though peas, diced peppers, and even matchstick carrots will work. Choose one or three options that make you happy and go for it. Or omit the veggies and opt for a nice side salad so that you aren't staring at a plate devote of any vegetables!
I served this over pasta because that's what I was craving at the time. You could also have it over rice, couscous, quinoa, or even a baked potato … make it a sweet potato to give your plate a bit more color! Then sit back and enjoy a quick and comforting dinner, no matter what's happening outside your window!
Quick Crack Chicken and Pasta
- 4 slices thick cut bacon, diced
- 1 pound boneless skinless chicken breasts
- ½ teaspoon paprika
- ½ teaspoon garlic powder
- Salt and fresh ground pepper, to taste
- 8 ounces cream cheese, room temperature
- 2 teaspoons Fox Point seasoning
- 1 cup chicken broth
- 8 oz. green beans, cut into bite-sized pieces
- Hot cooked pasta, for serving
Press the "Sauté" button on the Instant Pot. Add the diced bacon and cook for a minute or two, or to a desired crispness. Remove from the Instant Pot and set aside.
Season the chicken with paprika, garlic powder, salt, and pepper. Add the chicken breasts to the Instant Pot and brown in the bacon fat on both sides; about 2 minutes per side.
In the meantime, place the cream cheese in a mixing bowl and the Fox Point seasoning; mix to combine.
On the Instant Pot, press "Cancel" to stop sautéing.
Add the cream cheese mixture to the Instant Pot; pour in the chicken broth and add the green beans. Turn the pot on Manual High Pressure for 10 minutes; then do a quick release.
Remove the lid and transfer the chicken to a cutting board. Cut the chicken into bite-sized pieces and return it to the Instant Pot; place the lid back on the Instant Pot (powered off) and let it stand for 5 minutes to thicken the sauce. Return the cooked bacon to the pot and stir to combine.
Serve over hot cooked pasta.
- Yields: 4-6 servings
- Preparation Time: 20 minutes
