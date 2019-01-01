Muffin Monday: Banana Nutella Swirl Muffins

My weekday mornings usually begin between 5:30-6:00 with my husband making enough French press coffee for us each to have two cups in the morning. Then I start slicing bananas into cereal bowls, grab the last few slices for adding to my homemade yogurt, honey, and a sprinkle of granola … and we're off to the races. Er. I don't think races is the right word. We're mostly functional … how's that? After the youngling is dropped at school and my husband is safely ensconced in his office and I've taken our furriest family member for his morning constitutional, I'm ready to get my workday officially started. And that means a warm muffin and my second cup of coffee.

How do I manage a warm muffin when I've been slicing bananas and wrangling a kid and a corgi all morning? I plan ahead. I make muffins in batches of 12-36 at a time and freeze them in resealable plastic bags. Then, when it's time to pour my second cup of coffee, I pop one out of the bag, set it on a plate, and microwave it for 30 seconds. Once my coffee is assembled, the muffin is perfectly warm and I take both the coffee and muffin to my office to enjoy while I browse through emails, graphics I have to attend to that day, articles on my to-read list, and other tasks that help me ease gently into my work day. And I mostly ignore the dog who has fallen deeply in love with the muffin on my plate!

These muffins are among my favorites because they feature tender, flavorful banana and a swirl of chocolate. It's just enough to feel decadent without being too heavy early in the morning. Basically, I can enjoy it without ruining my lunch. After all, there are several hours before that happens, but given that I think about, write about, look at, and make food it's no wonder that meals might be a subject of interest as my day progresses! So keep your eyes open for periodic Muffin Mondays, when I share some of my favorite morning gems.