I can almost feel spring in the air … almost. After what can only be described as a brutal winter, Wisconsin is definitely looking forward to spring. But lest you think the calendar has the final say in these things, last year brought one of our biggest snowstorms of the year … in April. So while the calendar is telling us that spring is hours away, let's not put our stockpots away. But maybe we can give our soups a decidedly warmer makeover?

And that's how this creamy, spicy Mexican Pork & Corn Chowder was born. I had made carnitas (another recipe option involves just your crockpot) for a weekend taco party and had some leftovers, which can happen when you're cooking multiple pounds of pork! Instead of just having more tacos or, you know, just eating the meat with my fingers (don't judge), I opted to work some of the flavorful pulled pork into an equally flavorful chowder that is perfect for the transition season between winter and spring, when we're filled with both hope and impatience and more than a bit of a chill.

I like to serve this chowder with corn chips, corn bread, sour cream, salsa, hot sauce … really anything that's happy on a taco would probably be great on this chowder. Then find a sunny spot and enjoy the sunshine, if not the warmth … just yet.