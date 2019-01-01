Spicy Roasted Carrots

January can be cruel. Tucked after a host of festive holidays involving gift-giving, feasting, family, and friends, it's easy to fall into the greyness of the month and decide to just stay in bed. What's one to do?

Adding a bit of color — to your surroundings and especially your table — can be just what the doctor ordered. Work some bright colors into your home, even if it be the addition of a few throw pillows, a comfy blanket, or a vase of fresh flowers. And, when it comes to dinner, know that bright and varied colors are not only pleasing to the eye and the mind, they help form the foundation of a healthy diet!

This sweet and spicy recipe featuring a festive rainbow blend of carrots is just what we need. If you don't have a multi colored carrot option available, good 'ol orange will also work nicely. If you don't have delightful small carrots, feel free to make your own by slicing them thin. And trust me, you'll want to make a lot of the sauce and try this recipe again and again and again!