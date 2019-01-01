Spaghetti Squash Stir-Fry

I like the concept of spaghetti squash, but have often found myself wondering what, exactly, to do with it. I've tossed it with marinara sauce before and found it wanting. I've tried stuffing it with fillings, but it often ends up being super flavorful fillings atop lackluster squash. But once I figured out how to roast it perfectly and add it to traditional Asian noodle dishes, I'm no longer left wondering about spaghetti squash!

This dish can take a while, but you can also roast the squash up to three days in advance and keep the "noodles" in the refrigerator until you're ready to use them. Feel free to toss a little oil with them to help keep them from sticking together. I like adding a bit of water to the baking pan to keep the squash from roasting unevenly or drying out. Discard the water and the shell after you are done prepping the squash.

I've made this dish with shrimp, which makes it light and quick to make, but you could use chicken, beef, pork, or even marinated tofu. Likewise with the other vegetables called for — onions, cabbage, and peppers make for great flavor, texture, and color, but other choices can be made to suit your tastes, vegetable drawer, or what's on sale at the market this week.

Finally, serve this dish quickly after you've assembled it. It's best while it's hot and any leftovers should be wrapped carefully and stored in the refrigerator for up to 2 days.