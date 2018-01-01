How to Create a Beautiful Plate

We’re now in the thick of holiday season, and with Thanksgiving officially over, we can fully devote our attention to Christmas. There’s a lot that goes into crafting the perfect Christmas celebration. Everything from finding the most festive decor to curating a mouth-watering menu takes significant time, effort, and planning. In terms of your meal, many of us focus solely on the menu items and ingredients, and neglect to devote time to plating and presentation. In reality, the way we present our meals is just as important as the way they taste, since we tend to eat with our eyes first.

Invaluable created this infographic that highlights 9 masterful tips on creating a beautifully executed plate of food. It includes everything from how to use varying textures, which garnishes provide the most taste and pop of color, and which tools will give you the best results. Brush up on your plating skills, so you can create a Michelin chef-inspired presentation, and truly wow your guests when they sit down to their holiday meal.









Infographic generously provided by Invaluable.