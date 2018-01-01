Thai Shrimp & Carrot Bisque

I love using my Instant Pot to make elegant soups in minutes that taste like they've been simmering for hours. I know of no other way to get those complex flavors in under a half hour and, when I don't have the time to spend hours making soup (and sometimes even when I do), I turn to my Instant Pot again and again to get company-ready meals on my table in less time than it takes to have a pizza delivered!

The combination of earthy fall vegetables, spicy Thai seasonings, creamy coconut milk, and fresh lime juice makes a perfect bisque that serves as the foundation for a generous helping of spicy, tender shrimp. If you don't have an immersion blender, you can puree the soup in batches in the jar of your traditional blender. I like using the immersion blender since you can process the soup all at once in the Instant Pot, which is safer, faster, and easier.

This soup can easily stand on its own, though a simple side salad can certainly be added to round out the meal. Choose something with a citrusy dressing to tie in with the splash of fresh lime juice that finishes the bisque. Dinner's served!