Instant Pot Shrimp, Chicken & Sausage Jambalaya
Continuing our focus on using the Instant Pot to make fall meals a snap, we come to one of my favorite dishes of all time: jambalaya. Usually reserved for a weekend treat, the Instant Pot makes it simple enough to have mid-week in about a half hour. I even like to sauté some spicy shrimp to serve on top of each bowl while the rest of the meal cooks, but you can also skip that step if you prefer.
You can also opt to skip the corn, as it's not particularly traditional, but I really love that little bit of sweetness in an otherwise fiery dish. And if you are going with the shrimp, it definitely plays well with the sweet corn! If you want to skip it, consider serving the jambalaya alongside warm cornbread - a little sweetness is a welcome treat with this meal!
I opted for some spicy smoked sausage too, but I like to turn up the heat for me and my family. You can opt for mild sausage, poblano pepper, and skip the chipotle seasoning on the shrimp if you are looking for less fire in your meal. Try using smoked paprika on the shrimp instead of the chipotle seasoning — you'll still get that smoky flavor without the heat.
Mostly, I just pour myself a glass of cider and dig into a bowl when it's dinner time. With all the different flavors and textures going on, it's just what I'll be looking for on a cold, breezy fall day. And now I don't have to wait until Saturday to enjoy it and neither do you!
- 1 teaspoon olive oil
- 1 small onion, diced
- 1 jalapeno pepper, diced
- 1 teaspoon minced garlic
- ⅔ cup frozen corn
- 1 15 oz. can diced fire-roasted tomatoes
- 1 ½ cup chicken stock
- 1 tablespoon Cajun seasoning
- 2 teaspoons Worcestershire sauce
- 1 1/2 cups white rice
- 12 oz. smoked sausage, sliced
- 12 oz. boneless, skinless chicken thighs, cut into bite-sized pieces
- 1 teaspoon cooking fat of your choice - I used bacon fat
- 8 oz. raw shrimp, peeled & deveined
- ½ teaspoon ground chipotle seasoning
- Salt and pepper, to taste
- Hot sauce, for serving
Set your Instant Pot to sauté mode on high. Once heated, add the olive oil, onions, and pepper and sauté for 2-3 minutes until just beginning to soften; add the garlic and continue to cook — stirring frequently — until the garlic is fragrant.
Add in the corn, tomatoes, stock, Cajun seasoning, Worcestershire sauce, rice, sausage, and chicken; stir. Put the lid on your Instant Pot. Cancel the sauté function and set the cooker to high pressure on manual (or the pressure cook function) and set the timer for 8 minutes.
While the Instant Pot cooks, heat the cooking fat of your choice over medium-high heat in a medium nonstick skillet. Add the shrimp and allow to cook on one side for 1 minute before carefully turning the shrimp and allowing them to cook another minute. Add the chipotle seasoning and stir to fully coat the shrimp; remove from the heat.
When the cooking cycle of the Instant Pot ends, allow the pot to naturally release for ten minutes before manually releasing any remaining steam. Serve the jambalaya topped with the shrimp and drizzled with your favorite hot sauce, if desired.
- Yields: 4-6 servings
- Preparation Time: 30 minutes
