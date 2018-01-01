Instant Pot Shrimp, Chicken & Sausage Jambalaya

Continuing our focus on using the Instant Pot to make fall meals a snap, we come to one of my favorite dishes of all time: jambalaya. Usually reserved for a weekend treat, the Instant Pot makes it simple enough to have mid-week in about a half hour. I even like to sauté some spicy shrimp to serve on top of each bowl while the rest of the meal cooks, but you can also skip that step if you prefer.

You can also opt to skip the corn, as it's not particularly traditional, but I really love that little bit of sweetness in an otherwise fiery dish. And if you are going with the shrimp, it definitely plays well with the sweet corn! If you want to skip it, consider serving the jambalaya alongside warm cornbread - a little sweetness is a welcome treat with this meal!

I opted for some spicy smoked sausage too, but I like to turn up the heat for me and my family. You can opt for mild sausage, poblano pepper, and skip the chipotle seasoning on the shrimp if you are looking for less fire in your meal. Try using smoked paprika on the shrimp instead of the chipotle seasoning — you'll still get that smoky flavor without the heat.

Mostly, I just pour myself a glass of cider and dig into a bowl when it's dinner time. With all the different flavors and textures going on, it's just what I'll be looking for on a cold, breezy fall day. And now I don't have to wait until Saturday to enjoy it and neither do you!